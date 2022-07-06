Delbert Lee “Del” Kestner, 67, passed away on July 1, 2022, from lung cancer. He fought hard, with his wife by his side and the Lord in his heart.

Del is survived by his wife, Patricia; his mother, Viola; his son, Terry and his wife Brandy; his son, John; his grandchildren Julia, Shawn, Rebecca, and Marshall Lee; his sister, Margret and her husband Larry; his brother, Sam, and his wife Debbie; nieces and nephews: Justin, Aaron, Alicia, Jennifer, and Connor. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his brother Scotty; and his sister, Angie.

Del was born in Paintsville, KY on February 24, 1955. He met Pat while performing in Ocala in 1978 and they fell in love. They were married for 44 years. He worked as a Civil Engineer, for the City of Lakeland, for 40 years. He loved playing guitar in church, at home, and anywhere else he had an audience. He and his brother Sam performed in many bands over the years. Most recently, “Sunshine Edition.” His final request, while surrounded by his loved ones, “Please let the Lord into your heart, so I can see you all again.”

His memorial service will be at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Rd, Lakeland at 10 a.m. on July 6, 2022. A reception will follow at Word of Life Christian Center, 1555 W. Main Street, Bartow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.