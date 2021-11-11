Deborah Kay Trammell McDermott Segert, 70

Deborah Kay Trammell McDermott Segert was born on May 26, 1951, in Shreveport Louisiana, to Patricia Bernice Trammell Odom and John Joseph Trammell. She was preceded in death by her first husband Richard James McDermott Sr. and remarried to Gary B Segert. She was richly rewarded with her three children, Richard James McDermott Jr., Tamberly Hope Segert, Angel Suzanne Shireman, Daughter in Law, Cheri McDermott, and Son in Law, Kevin Shireman. Deborah had two sisters, Martha Jean Horne and Margaret Ann Henderson. She had 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Deborah’s life was always surrounded by her family. She loved her children and her grandchildren with all her heart and gave her love unconditionally all the time. Family was the most important thing to Deborah.

She graduated from Seminole High School in 1969. Growing up she preformed in and won many beauty pageants and talent shows. She played the piano by ear and sang beautifully. She loved going to church and sang in the choir. She was involved in many different clubs during her high school years where she received awards and accomplishments. Her life took her many places to live, first being Avon Park. Florida, and after the death of her husband she relocated to Seminole, Florida where she married Gary B Segert. They moved to Elkhorn, Nebraska where they resided for many years until returning to Spring Hill, Florida and then to Lakeland, Florida where she presently resided.

Deborah loved to talk. She loved talking to her family for hours on end on the phone and loved visiting. Her favorite past time was playing Bingo. She loved Chic-fil-A Milk Shakes, Pinto Beans, Miracle Whip, hot Krispy Kreme donuts, turnip greens, sweet pickles (No butts), Jelly Beans and any kind of seafood. Deborah never met a stranger. Her personality was infectious. She loved traveling and seeing new things. She loved taking trips with family to Disney, skiing in Steamboat Colorado, and being at the beach. In the evenings you could always find her watching Wheel of Fortune, which she was extremely good at.

Deborah had her mother’s heart and always put her family first. Her mother was her very best friend. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She loved them with all her heart and soul. There visits were the highlight of her life.

Deborah’s passing has left a void that can never be filled. Her family and friends will cherish the wonderful memories they have of her and will think of her often. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 22nd at 10 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home – Serenity Gardens Chapel (3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL 33810). Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.