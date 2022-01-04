David Lee Chester, 73

David Lee Chester passed away at his home in Lakeland Florida on January 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. David was born on November 20, 1948 in Newberry Michigan to parents Walter and Gladys. He was born the youngest of 11 siblings.

He met and married the love of his life Geniece, and together they raised their two boys Christopher and Bradley. David loved to spend his free time playing golf, biking, and spending his days fishing. He loved spending time doing his favorite outdoor hobbies. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his loving wife Geniece (Austin) Chester, Lakeland, FL. His two sons Christopher Chester (Karen), Holland, MI, and Bradley Chester of Twin Lake, MI.

He was the proud Grandfather to Chelsea Close, Muskegon, MI. Erica Chester-Neidlinger, Kalamazoo, MI. Paige Malikowski, Twin Lake, MI. Gracea Close of Muskegon, MI, Bianca Chester, Holland, MI, and Grandson Drake Chester Holland, MI. Grandson-in-laws Logan Neidlinger Kalamazoo, MI, and Joshua Malikowsi of Twin Lake, MI.

David was the loving Great- Grandfather to Carlee Close of Muskegon, MI. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. David left a legacy of love and laughter in his wake.





There will be a memorial service to celebrate David’s life at a later date to be determined, and will take place in Twin Lake Michigan. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.