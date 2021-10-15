Daniel Joseph Mouton, 69, of Lakeland, Florida lost his battle of multiple complications following a liver transplant on October 13, 2021.

Dan (or Uncle Dan to some) was born November 9, 1952, in Lafyette, Louisiana. He spent his early career life managing beverage processing plants and later went on to manage cold storage facilities until he retired. Dan was a huge NASCAR fan and a tried- and- true LSU Tigers fan.

Dan was never married and never had any children of his own, but rest assured he had plenty of “Family and Kids.” He was the truest of friends and no matter what time or what the need was, if you ever called Dan he was there in a flash and always had a solution to whatever the issue was. He leaves a huge hole in the heart of his family and friends who were always entertained by his hilarious sense of humor and kind generosity. He never met a stranger and was always giving of his time, money, and himself. He truly brought joy to everyone he encountered.

Dan is preceded in death by his mother Lena Mouton of Abbeville, Louisiana. Services will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home located at 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.