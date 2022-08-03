Daniel Clayton Deal, 55, of Lakeland, died on July 30, 2022.

He was born on February 15, 1967, in Winter Haven, Florida. Daniel was a welder most of his life and loved sports. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and bowler. He is survived by his father Lofton Deal; Mother Rebecca Lussier; sister Debra Talbot (Donny), sister Leah Naber (Dino), brother Joseph Deal, sister Michelle Moore and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.