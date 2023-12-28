Lakeland native Spencer LaRue went from the stage at Harrison School for the Arts to performing on Broadway in New York City, while Hunter Jackson earned his diploma from Kathleen High School’s Central Florida Aeronautics Academy and then earned his pilot’s wings in the U.S. Air Force.

Both graduated in 2015 and are just two success stories of students who attended magnet, choice or certification programs at a Polk County public school.

Why it matters Enrollment for magnet or choice programs is coming up.

The window to select a program is Jan. 8 to Feb. 16.

Most programs are filled by lottery.

Enrollment for the multitude of programs the school district offers begins in 11 days. Between Jan. 8 and Feb. 16, students can apply to study agriculture, business management, culinary arts, criminal justice, firefighting, military careers, veterinary science and more.

Some career or accelerated programs have prerequisites — but most programs are filled with a computerized random selection lottery system.

Parents must submit their applications online via Parent Portal during the application window.

The district has more than 20 nationally accredited workforce programs. High school students can graduate with a trade certification and a job waiting for them, or with an International Baccalaureate or Cambridge diploma showing they took the most rigorous academic courses offered.

“We take a lot of pride in offering many options to parents and students when it comes to their education,” Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid said. “PCPS has programs that support students’ interests as they explore careers and prepare for higher education. Whether it’s a career academy, fine arts, magnet school or rigorous program like IB and Cambridge, every family can find the right fit for their child.”

PCPS career academies have been recognized nationally for their excellence. Kathleen Senior High School’s Central Florida Aerospace Academy was just named a 2023 National Model Academy by the National Career Academy Coalition.

Parents and students can find a listing of career academies here. Each Polk County high school offers some type of academy that allows students to graduate and go into the field of their choice.

There are also magnet and choice schools at elementary and middle schools. In Lakeland, those are:

Accelerated high school programs include:

There is also a high school choice program at Tenoroc called Tenoroc 3DE, which teaches collaborative problem solving and leadership to help students enter the workforce, college or the military ready to interact with colleagues

PCPS is hosting a series of School Choice Showcases in January and February to give families a chance to explore their school options. Each showcase will highlight the options available at PCPS schools in the surrounding community. The showcases will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – AdventHealth Fieldhouse (Winter Haven)

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Bartow Civic Center (Bartow)

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Lake Eva Event Center (Haines City), McLaughlin Academy of Excellence (Lake Wales)

Thursday, Feb. 8 – Lakeland Square Mall (Lakeland)

Some programs have extra requirements. For instance, Harrison School for the Arts hopefuls must complete an application, which could include a portfolio of work, and participate in an audition.

Applications to Harrison are due January 8 by 11:59 p.m. Students who pass muster will then be sent an audition notice, which will be emailed on or before January 16. The school’s website has information about what each area of study requires for entrance.

Harrison offers courses in 12 artistic disciplines:

Chorus

Creative Writing

Dance

Guitar

Jazz

Motion Picture Arts

Musical Theatre

Orchestra

Piano

Technical Theatre

Theatre

Visual Arts

A plumber with Stuart Plumbing shows LPD Trade Academy students at Tenoroc High School how to work on a hot water heater. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

Career Academies

District leaders know that college isn’t for everyone and so they have developed career academies to provide students with professional certificates when they graduate so they can launch into jobs that pay good wages.

Lakeland Electric Company sponsors the Power Academy at Tenoroc High School. The Lakeland Electric Power Academy is a four-year program focused on preparing a diverse student body for entry into college, technical schools, or the skilled labor workforce. It provides job shadowing experience, hands-on skills training for multiple careers, and the possibility of internships. It provides 31 industry certifications.

Tenoroc also offers a Diversified Agricultural Studies Academy, and a Construction Academy.

For students hoping to pursue a career in the military, Summerlin Academy in Bartow offers the state’s first public military high school. It has a challenging curriculum in a military-structured environment that includes honors, Advanced Placement and dual enrollment courses. Summerlin is also the only school in the district that offers Russian and Japanese language classes. Graduates have gone on to all five military academies and several Ivy League schools.

George Jenkins Senior High

GEICO Academy of Advanced Business Management

Academy of Culinary Arts

Academy of Engineering and Architecture

Academy of Design and Technology

Academy of Legal Studies

George Jenkins Medical Academy

Eagle Academy of Veterinary Science

Kathleen Senior High

Agricultural Science Academy

Central Florida Aerospace Academy (CFAA)

Multi-Media & Design Academy

Academy of Health Sciences

Lake Gibson Senior High

LGHS Academy of Agriscience & Agricultural Biotechnology

Polk Academy of Business and Technology (PABT)

Academy of Finance

Academy of Culinary Arts

Academy of Future Educators

Academy of Health at Lake Gibson High School

Lakeland Senior High

Style!

Multimedia Communications Academy

Academy of Veterinary Science

Traviss Technical Academy

Automotive Collision Technology

Culinary Arts

Academy of Medical Science

Administrative Office Specialist (Dual Enrollment)

Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning/Refrigeration (HVAC/R) 1 (Dual Enrollment)

Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning/Refrigeration (HVAC) 2 (Dual Enrollment)

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair (Dual Enrollment)

Computer Systems and Information Technology (Dual Enrollment)

Diesel Systems Technician 1 (Dual Enrollment)

Diesel Systems Technician 2 (Dual Enrollment)

Digital Design 1 (Dual Enrollment)

Digital Design 2 (Dual Enrollment)

Electricity – Lakeland Electric Energy Academy (Dual Enrollment)

Welding Technology (Dual Enrollment)

For detailed information about the academies, go here.

For more information about PCPS magnet/choice schools, call 863-534-0631 ext. 788.

For questions about career academies, call 863-519-8438 ext. 819.

IB and Cambridge questions should be directed to 863-534-0631 ext. 794.