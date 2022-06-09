Constandinos “Dean” Leonidas Koulogianes, 73

Constandinos Leonidas Koulogianes, 73, passed away at home in Lakeland on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Constandinos, who went by Dean, was born in Minneapolis on February 4, 1949. He grew up in Tampa and was part of the first graduating class at Leto High School.

Dean loved his country and served proudly in the US Air Force for 4 years. He entered in Jacksonville on May 27, 1969 and was honorably discharged from the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota on February 10, 1973.

Dean has lived in the Lakeland area since the early 1980s and ran a very successful business. He was loved, adored, and respected by many. He had many hobbies, and was very involved with everything he did. He was certainly a jack of all trades; among his many interests, Dean was an alchemist, a jewelry maker, a gun and knife maker, a photographer, a trap shooter, a gold harvester, a cyclist, a skier, a hunter, and most notable of all, he was an inventor.

Dean was a member of the Amateur Trap Shooting Association, among other various local organizations.

Dean is preceded in death by his mother Lois Cataldo and daughter Kristi Anne Tew, as well as brothers Paul Cataldo and Leonidas Koulogianes.





He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Diane. He is also survived by daughter Kim (Mike) Knaisch and son Seth Koulogianes; brother Stephen; son in law Michael Tew; sister in law Jan Koulogianes; and grandchildren Hunter Tew, Isabella Knaisch, Caleb Tew, and Savannah Knaisch.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12th from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.