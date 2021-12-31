Connor Aaron Bauer, 29, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 23, 2021, one month before his 30th birthday.

Connor was born in Winter Haven, Florida on January 23, 1992. He was raised in Sebring, Florida attending Fred Wild Elementary, Sebring Middle, and Sebring High School. He enjoyed being active throughout his youth, venturing with his siblings, playing baseball, swimming and competing in track and cross-country with accolades. He regularly played drums in the worship band at First Assembly of God of Sebring, where he was baptized by Pastor Wilmonth McCrary. He attended the University of South Florida on scholarship where he ran cross-country being awarded USF’s cross-country athlete of the year in 2012. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Industrial Engineering in 2015.

He met his beloved wife Janelle at USF and they were married on August 7th, 2016. They were soon blessed with two beautiful, lively boys: Caleb William born July 20th, 2017, and Andrew Jace born January 26, 2020.

Connor founded and operated Professional Air Care with his business partner, Ricardo Cruz, before closing in 2020. He went on to work for Advanced Engineering Consultants performing structural, civil, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering designs. Connor was an excellent mentor to others and was held in high esteem by his colleagues and clients alike. He had a strong work ethic and dedication to his profession as well as to his family.

Connor enjoyed spending his free time outside with his two sons playing soccer, throwing baseballs, flying kites, and hiking in the creek adjacent to his backyard. He relished in adventures of all varieties and was always ready to explore. He especially treasured trips with his wife including to Costa Rica, Texas, Hawaii, and most recently Nashville. He was a man that you could always count on, the definition of a loyal friend, a constant learner, and vastly intelligent. His heart of gold, generosity, caring personality, and vibrant smile will be dearly missed.





Connor is survived by his greatest treasures: his loving wife, Janelle Bauer and their adored sons Caleb William Bauer and Andrew Jace Bauer. Connor is a beloved son of George and Wendy Bauer. Brother to Taylor Bauer and Ariel Bauer. Brother-in-law to Lauren and Marissa. Grandson to George W. Bauer Sr., late grandmother Emily Jo “Nana” Bauer, late grandfather Thurl Campton “Peapaw” Bond, and Maxine Tyler. Uncle to Rowan, William, and Wesley.

A celebration of life will be at First Baptist Church Plant City on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.