Clarence Edward (Nick) Morgan, 82, passed away on January 18, 2022, at his home in Lakeland, Florida.

Nick was born July 23, 1939, in Lafayette, Indiana to Robert W. and Margaret Morgan. A graduate of Purdue University, he taught high school mathematics at Broad Ripple High School, Brebeuf Preparatory School, Cathedral High School, and Arsenal Technical School, all of which are in Indianapolis, Indiana. He enriched untold lives with his teaching style and subject knowledge.

He was an automobile afficionado and a SCCA race car driver. His most prized possession was a meticulously restored and maintained 1979 Sebring kit car. Nick also enjoyed hiking, watching auto racing and college basketball, studying American History, and all household projects indoors and outdoors. He was always available to listen and to mentor people of all ages.

Mr. Morgan was predeceased by his parents, brother Robert L, and sister Marilyn Ford. Survivors are his wife of 57 years, Louise, son Michael (Kimberly) of Crawfordville Florida; and daughter Susan Morgan and grandson Henry DePew both of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home located at 1727 Bartow Road Lakeland, FL. 33801 on Monday January 24, 2022. A visitation will begin at 6 p.m., with the service to follow at 7 p.m..

A second memorial service will be held in Indianapolis in the late spring. Place, date, and time to be determined later. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.