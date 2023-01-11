Lakeland’s town square is getting a facelift and city leaders want your input about how you’d like to use Munn Park and what you want to see included.

At a public meeting on Tuesday evening, the city unveiled renderings created by Pennoni, an engineering firm with an office in Tampa, that include the possibilities of:

A central grassy lawn that can be used for everything from art shows to concerts and picnicking to yoga.

A shaded performance area and food trucks/permanent kitchens near the fountain at the north end of the park

A dog park in the northwest corner

Swings under the oak trees

Giant checker and chess boards

“It is a concept that brings revitalization to the park. It gives an opportunity around the perimeter of what I’m going to just call ‘light recreational amenities’ that hopefully will draw people down to Munn Park,” City Manager Shawn Sherrouse told about four dozen people who came to a public meeting Tuesday’s meeting at the Magnolia Room. “And instead of it being that passive public space than it is today, we want it to be a more vibrant, active location that our citizens can come and enjoy.”

Ted Kempton with Pennoni encouraged those in attendance and those reading about the plans to get involved and give their input.

“So you’ve got a park in a great part of town and what we’re really trying to do is create a plan where it is constantly in use,” Kempton said. “There’s not a right or wrong way to do this, per se, but this is going to be your part for your community.”

Conceptual renderings: potential park elements

Click on any image to view a slideshow with larger views:

Front lawn Front lawn Front lawn Front lawn Special events stage Special events stage Special events stage Concession area Concession area Concession area Concession area Perimeter bench seating Perimeter bench seating Perimeter bench seating Perimeter bench seating Planters Planters Entrance landscaping Entrance landscaping Landscaping Landscaping Dog park with artificial turf Dog park with artificial turf Dog park with artificial turf Parkour course Parkour course Public art Public art Historical markers

The park is older than the city. The park was established in 1884, while the city was incorporated the next year. Abraham Munn, the town’s founder and park‘s namesake, dedicated the city block in 1889 between Kentucky Avenue and Tennessee Street, bordered on the south by Main Street and on the north by the railroad tracks to forever remain in public ownership.

It originally had public sidewalks and benches, a pavilion that doubled as town hall, a drinking well and a train station on the park’s north side. Fires destroyed several iterations of train stations until a new station was built elsewhere.

In 1909 and 1910, the United Daughters of the Confederacy raised money to place a Confederate monument in the park, topped off by a mass-produced marble Confederate soldier statue. After much debate and controversy, city leaders voted in 2017 to move the monument and in 2018 decided to put it in Veterans Memorial Park, just three blocks west, with other war and service-member monuments.

Lakeland Parks and Recreation Director Bob Donahay said the monument would not be returned, despite multiple comments on social media.

“Now we’re going to see what we can take the downtown to. It’s changing. It’s ever-evolving. It’s more restaurants. It’s more festive,” Donahay said. “We want to make Munn Park the best it could possibly be.”

There had been talk about a carousel, but without a benefactor to help pay for it, the upkeep made it cost-prohibitive.

“To be honest with you, though, we look at elements that we could do, what we can achieve through our funding, and that’s gonna be a part of it,” Donahay said. “There might be something very extravagant like a carousel that might not make it, but then again, what else is going to take its place?”

Donahay also assured people the engraved bricks bought for loved ones and placed in the circle over the years will remain in the park, but moved to a different area. Donahay said one woman called him and asked that the city remove a brick she had bought for her husband – who is now her ex-husband. He was willing to comply.

Conceptual renderings: potential activities

Click on any image to view a slideshow with larger views:

Bocce Table tennis Billiards Putting area Putting area Chess set Cornhole Cornhole Pod swings Pod swings Ladder toss game Ladder toss game Shuffleboard

Roberta St. Clair, 68, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said she wants the park to be utilized by children.

“I see that it’s going to be very much children-oriented,” she said, noting that she submitted her form, checking off the oversized chess and checkers games. “I think that will encourage community.”

Jose Vazquez, 36, said he liked the designs he saw because he feels the park is currently under-utilized by residents.

“There’s a place for people to go, but … it kind of doesn’t serve any one good purpose very well,” Vazquez said. “Having some intentionality to it I think is a great thing — all of these ideas with active spaces, different uses in the park.”

His son, 8-year-old Noah Vazquez, said he liked the egg-shaped swings and also a colorful Instagram-ready #Lakeland sign. (Editor’s note: We’re partial to #Lkld.)

“I like that to take pictures on — sit on it to take pictures,” Noah said.

Another area that piqued his interest was the one set aside for parkour, which utilizes ramps, walls, poles, ladders, monkey bars and tunnels to encourage climbing, crawling, swinging and jumping. The parkour area is meant to be used repetitively.

“Kids use these movements to creatively navigate and play in the spaces around them, giving them a sense of control over themselves and their environment,” read one of the renderings.

Christopher Olson, chairman of the Lakeland Historic Preservation Board, said the board made recommendations that included nods to historic elements.

“I think the main thing was getting a permanent structure on the north side, ideally reminiscent of a train station, just because that’s the history of the park,” Olson said.

He noted that one design included a food-stall area that looked like box cars. He added that the permanent building could be an open-air structure, with walls on tracks so it could be closed off for inclement weather and safety issues. He also hoped it would have electricity so extension cords would not have to continue to be run across streets, along with public restrooms, something many people said on the city’s Facebook page were needed.

“Some of the other recommendations or suggestion were maybe some historic placards around the park. Maybe some quadrants with different functionalities in those quadrants,” Olson said. “And plants and flowers.”

Kevin Barmby, 7, a student at Blake Academy, thought hard when asked what he wanted.

“A rock wall,” he finally answered, explaining that he likes to climb them. He then accurately described the attributes of at least 26 different animals.

A second public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Magnolia Building on Lake Mirror.

Proposed active recreation elements for the park include:

Bocce Ball

Ping Pong

Billiards

Putting Area

Giant Chess / Checkers Set

Cornhole / Bag Toss

Pod Swings

Ladder Toss Game

Shuffleboard

Proposed activity areas include:

Front lawn

Tensile fabric shade structure / Special events stage

Concession area (permanent Conex boxes or food trucks)

Bench seating on the perimeter of the front lawn

Planters with colorful plantings

Enhanced landscaping at park entrances

Enclosed dog park with artificial turf

Parkour course with artificial turf

Public Art Opportunities

Historical Markers