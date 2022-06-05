City Considers Lake Miriam Apartments Again on Monday
A controversial proposal to build 211 apartments on Lake Miriam Drive near South Florida Avenue will be considered by Lakeland city commissioners at their 9 a.m. meeting Monday. It will be the last topic on their agenda, The Ledger reports. The developers reduced the number of units and height of two of the buildings after some commissioners expressed reluctance to approve the project at a previous hearing. | The official document
William Wheeler
June 5, 2022 @ 8:00 am
Project is still not compatible. Lake Miriam traffic affects more than that immediate area which developer either does not grasp or chooses to ignore..
Hoping the commission listens to citizens and not out 9f town developers and their out of town hirelings.