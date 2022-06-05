City Hall/ Neighborhoods

City Considers Lake Miriam Apartments Again on Monday

The Ledger

A controversial proposal to build 211 apartments on Lake Miriam Drive near South Florida Avenue will be considered by Lakeland city commissioners at their 9 a.m. meeting Monday. It will be the last topic on their agenda, The Ledger reports. The developers reduced the number of units and height of two of the buildings after some commissioners expressed reluctance to approve the project at a previous hearing. | The official document