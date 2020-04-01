Citrus Connection Will Reduce Bus Service Starting Monday

The Citrus Connections announced today it will reduce bus services starting Monday because ridership has dropped and some drivers are choosing to self-isolate during the coronavirus crisis. While the announcement listed no specific routes, it suggests riders check for updated information via:

“These are unprecedented times and we realize that the COVID-19 situation is changing at incredible speed,” said Citrus Connection Executive Director Tom Phillips “We are seeing operators choosing to self-isolate, ridership decline related to school and business closures, telecommuting, and social distancing.”

Phillips shared this video with employees Tuesday: