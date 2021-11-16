Christopher David Capps, 54, passed away November 11, 2021.

Mr. Capps was born in Lakeland, Florida on April 13, 1967. He worked as an aluminum contractor, and was an avid Tampa Bay Bucs fan.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Capps; children, Christopher Hill, Ben Ritchey and Andrew (Zandra) Ritchey; brother, Jim Capps; and 7 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Socrum Cemetery, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.