Cheryle Maye Webb, 74

Cheryle Maye Webb – born in Lakeland on July 25, 1947 to Johnnie Maye and Charles Lanier.

Preceded in death by parents and great grand children Bristol Walker and Bryson Walker. Left behind husband Walt of 37 years. Daughters Michelle walker and Mandy (Matt) Creeley both of Lakeland. Grandchildren Katlyn (Cody) Koch, Taylor (Brittany) Walker, and Hunter Walker. Great grandchildren Walker Koch, Kolby Schwartz, Paxton Walker, Bailey Walker.

Loved sewing, crocheting, choir with church, senior group with church, spending time with grandkids, traveling to the mountains. Loved everyone like her own child or grandchild.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.