Cheryl Loretta Dees Enochs 64, left this temporary home and entered her heavenly, eternal home on September 7, 2022.

Cheryl was born on June 20,1958 to Robert & Vetra Dees in Lakeland, FL. She attended Lakeland Sr High School & Polk Vocational Center, where she was working on an Academic degree in Graphic Arts. She worked at The New York Times/The Ledger as a Graphic Art Designer. Through the years she worked as an apartment building manager also. She was an advocate for people recovering from drug addiction, alcoholism or someone needing a loving, caring person to lend a hand to help. Cheryl’s life was one of a firm foundation of faith in her Lord and Savior who she would tell anyone who would listen how he saved her.

Cheryl’s pride and joy were her two daughters, Lesa & Sarah and she could talk all day about her wonderful grandchildren. Each and every one of them were the light of her life. She was a gifted artist and loved to share her gift with family and friends. Cheryl loved to bake, do crafts, draw, go fishing and her favorite place to be was the beach. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Larry Whitt. She is survived by her loving Daughter’s, Lesa Enochs Chapman (Josh), Sarah Enochs Benavides, her wonderful grandchildren, Sisters, Penny Whitt & Kimberly Koche (David), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9 a.m. for visitation with the memorial service starting at 10:00 am Gentry Morrison Southside 1727 Bartow Rd Lakeland, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.