Charlotte L. McKenzie, 90, passed away Jan 20, 2022.

Charlotte was born in Beckley, WV on Jun 11, 1931, to Hirum-Dempsey and Venie Jane Irwin. She moved to Lakeland with her late husband Herbert N. McKenzie in 1964. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church for nearly 45 years and a volunteer at Lakeland Regional Medical Center after her husband’s death in 1988. Charlotte loved to paint, crochet, and spend time with her family. She maintained a close, personal relationship with God and shared her Christian faith throughout her life.

Charlotte is survived by her two sons (and spouses), Samuel (Diana) McKenzie, Bobby (Bradley) Cunning-McKenzie, and three granddaughters Laurel McKenzie, Jordan (Jose) Solis-McKenzie, Olivia (Jack) Guerra.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan 24, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.