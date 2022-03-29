Charles Lester Kempf, 95

Charles L. Kempf, born in Holton, MI on August 18, 1926 to Walter Freeman & Lucile (Miller) Kempf, was ushered into the presence of his Lord on March 25, 2022.

He is survived by his 5 children: Dr. Charles A. (Ruby), Dr. Craig L. (Jamie), Betsy Levingston, Susan Tarr (Kerry), and Donna Watkins (Bob); 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Betty Seaton. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Sally C. (Miller) Kempf & his 6 brothers. His family is comforted knowing he had accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, served Him faithfully, & will see him in heaven again someday.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810. A committal service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.