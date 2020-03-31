Charles Douglas Lynn (76) passed away on March 30, 2020.

Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Gail Neely Lynn of Lakeland, FL; his son Marlon Lynn (Katrina) and grandchildren Chloe, Amelia, and Mitchell Lynn of Lakeland, FL; his brothers Mike Lynn (Tracie), David Lynn (Cheryll), and Terry Lynn all of Jonesboro, AR, and Tom Lynn (Patricia) of Black Springs, AR; his sisters Pat Nixon (Harvey) of Athens, AL, Gail Ransone of Bay, AR, Nancy Curtis (Dan) of North Little Rock, AR, and Beth Sullivan of Jonesboro; Sister in laws Dana Watkins of Jonesboro, AR and Noma Merrell (Larry) of Cherokee Village, AR and many nieces and nephews in AR, FL, VA, and TX.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Wilford and Chloe Lynn of Jonesboro, AR; older brother, Jim Lynn of Winter Haven, FL; Mother and Father in law Neal and Ara Neely of Jonesboro, AR; and brother in laws Gale Ransone and Gary Watkins of Jonesboro, AR.

Charles was born in Harrisburg, AR on August 7, 1944 and graduated from Valley View High School in 1962. He joined the Air Force in 1963 and subsequently attended Arkansas State University. He married Brenda Neely on February 28, 1964 and they lived in Jonesboro, Arkansas until 1980 when they moved to Haines City, FL.

Charles was a lifelong Christian attending the Christian Church (AR) and the Church of Christ (FL) where he was a deacon and an elder. Charles owned and managed various car dealerships for over 25 years in Polk County (FL), receiving many high honors in his profession. Charles worked hard at everything he did and enjoyed helping others, friends and family, in need. He loved working on cars and watching racing. His greatest joy came from time spent with family.





An intimate graveside family service will be held Thursday at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Hiram Kemp will be officiating.

A celebration of Charles’ life will take place at a later time.

Please email celebratecharlielynn@gmail.com for notifications of event.

Condolences can be mailed to Brenda Lynn P.O. Box 206, Lakeland, FL 33802.

Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com