Charles “Chuck” S. Shaffbower, 78

Charles “Chuck” S. Shaffbower, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Chuck was 78 years old. He passed away at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.

Originally born in Deckerville, MI, Chuck lived many years in Lakeland, FL before moving to Bluefield, WV. He had a passion for deer hunting, operating heavy equipment, and truck driving. He was employed by Peavy Crushing, while living in Callahan, FL. Chuck was a dedicated husband, father, and papa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Charlie” and Nettie Shaffbower, a brother Jackie Shaffbower, a sister Bertie May Shaffbower, and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia “Patti” Shaffbower, 6 children, Bobbie Shaffbower (Kevin Leisure), Jackie Campbell, Vickie Cuervo and husband Anthony, Rhonda Bell, Joey Sloan and wife Stacy, Kym Holland and husband Stephen, and bonus son Rick Hensley. Chuck leaves behind 12 grandchildren – Mitchell Campbell and wife Paige, Phillip Cuervo, Donnie Bell and finance Emily Smith, Gabby Leisure, Brandi Shaffbower, Christina Cuervo, Andrew Dowdy, Stephen Holland II, Alex Holland, Justiss Sloan, great grandson Hayden Campbell, brother Bill Shaffbower, mother in law Marcella Buzzo, brother in law Tony Buzzo and wife Valerie.

Services will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland, Saturday, October 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. with service immediately following from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m..





Chuck will be missed by all his family and friends. He was our rock!! Until we meet again, our hearts are with you. We love you always!

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.