Charles “Chuck” Burton Jansen III, 58

Charles Burton Jansen III, lovingly known as Chuck passed away surrounded by his family on May 29, 2022. He was 58.

To know Chuck was to love him. His witty sense of humor and fun-loving attitude drew you in. He loved to make people laugh and did not take himself too seriously. Chuck had a love of adventure and lived life without boundaries. He also had a caring, sensitive side and would give you the shirt off his back.

Chuck was born and raised in Northern California. In his early years Chuck served in the United States Army. He was stationed in Washington State where he started his family.

Years later Chuck moved back to California and began his career as an electrician in the family business. He worked several years in the trade and was proud to earn the title of Journeyman in the Electricians Union. Eventually Chuck moved to Florida to live near his beloved mother, two of his sisters and extended family where he met his girlfriend, Lee Kellman. They shared a life together in Lakeland for over a decade. Lee was very devoted to Chuck, and he lovingly referred to her as “his girl”.

Chuck was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Jill Joe, stepfather Leroy Joe and son Trevor. He is survived by his three daughters Chene’ Witter (Brandon), Lyndsey Cochran (Micheal), and Brooks, seven grandchildren, his father Charles Sr. (Maria), three sisters and brothers-in-law, Jenette Auletta (Jim), Dana Watkins (Fran), and Stacia Bannon (Tony Tidwell), stepbrother Stephen Joe (Patti) and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews whom he adored.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. The service will be live streamed. A private internment will take place at Florida National Cemetery June 24th. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.