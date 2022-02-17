Charles “Chris” Christopher Wilson, 45, passed away February 4, 2022.

He was born in Greenville, MIssissippi on January 17, 1977. He has resided in Lakeland around 30 years. He loved spending time with family and his dog Trap. Having fun with friends and working on projects that he referred to as redneck ingenuity.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Terry Campbell , Grandfather James Ray and Uncle, Paul Ray. Survived by Stepfather John Campbell, Father Charles Wilson, Grandmother Batrice Ray, Sister Cassie Smith, Uncle James (Lynn) Ray, 7 children Courtney, Cheyenne, Samantha, Christin, Christopher, Harley and Klay. 3 Grandchildren and 3 Nieces.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday February 20th at 2:45 p.m. at Lake Parker. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.