Charles “Butch” Edward Owen Lynes, 76

Charles “Butch” Edward Owen Lynes passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Charles and Vera Lynes on June 20, 1945, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

He was a die-hard fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide (ROLL TIDE) he’d always say to everyone no matter what team they were going for. Butch loved NASCAR and enjoyed going to Daytona for races and meeting the drivers. He was a huge fan of the late Dale Earnhardt.

Butch was a loving husband of 47 years and survived by his wife, Judy, 2 daughters, Billi Jo Hendry (Aaron), Heather Martin (Jesse); 3 grandchildren, Austin Lynes (Lenore), Mckenzie Lynes Coverstone (Thomas), and Cheyenne Brown (Josh), 4 great greatgrandchildren, Michael, Brayden, Jaxon and Brandon and many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Please wear your favorite Alabama attire if you have something. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.