Catherine Moncur O’Leary, 90, passed away at home September 24, 2022.

Catherine was born in New York, New York on October 28, 1931, to the late George and Catherine Robertson. She was a member of Presbyterian Church in the Highlands, as well as past worthy matron of the Staten Island No. 631 Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremiah J. O’Leary; son, George J. O’Leary; and her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine (Robin) McKenna and Jean (Arthur) Burns; grandchildren, Caitlin McKenna, Lisa (Roger) Andryshak and Christine O’Leary.

A memorial service will be conducted Monday, October 3rd at 10 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in the Highlands. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.