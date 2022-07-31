Brian Lamar Brady, 48

Brian Lamar Brady passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 48 – four years after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His strength and perseverance gave him twice as much time on this earth than doctors expected.

He was born on March 11, 1974, in Lakeland, FL where he grew up. He attended Lake Gibson High School where he graduated Valedictorian Class of 1992. He went on to attend the University of Florida for his undergraduate degree and later obtained his MBA from Warrington School of Business at the University of Florida.

Brian was married for 21 years to the love of his life, Jessica Whitman Brady, also of Lakeland, FL. They have two beautiful and talented daughters, Julia Kathryn (14yr) and Jemma Noelle (12yr).

Brian lived life to the fullest of his capabilities. He loved fast cars; especially, racing those cars and the occasional go-kart too. Playing golf was his favorite pastime and he greatly enjoyed fishing with his daughters.

His business acumen and unmatched work ethic made him a valuable asset within his industry. His career took him and his family to Charlotte, NC, Boston, MA, and then back to his home state of Florida. Working till the very end, he most recently held the position of Director of Planning for FCCI Insurance in Sarasota.





Refusing to let his life be dictated by a disease he was often seen with his work laptop during chemo treatments and wrapping up phone calls before being wheeled into operating rooms.

He was a devoted volunteer and parishioner at River Life Church of Bradenton.

Recently, he relocated to Lakeland to be nearer to family and friends during his final days. He was beloved by his family. Everyone who knew him remembered him as kind and strong. The void in our lives from the loss of our Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend feels insurmountable.

He is survived by his mother, Jamie Martin Green, of Winter Haven; father, Delbert “Buddy” Clark, of Bradenton; sister, Jennifer Liebrecht (BJ), of Lakeland; nieces, Lindsey and Courtney Liebrecht; and his maternal-grandmother, Jeanette Martin Douglas, also of Lakeland. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lamar Martin, of Lakeland; uncle, David Martin, of Lakeland; paternal grandmother, Betty Lou Childers of Indiana; and paternal grandfather, Delbert “Lucky” Clark of Lakeland.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.