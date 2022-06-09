Brian Hayes, 72, passed away June 5, 2022.

Brian was born in Manhattan, New York on May 2, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army, and later spent 42 years as owner and operator of Brian Hayes Automotive. He previously attended Family Worship Center in Lakeland.

Brian is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deborah Hayes; daughter, Sandra (Rick) Ruede; grandson, Scott Ruede.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy 98 S. Lakeland, FL 33812. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.