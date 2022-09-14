Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, 90

Bonnie Maxine (Brown) Irby, at the age of 90, finished her earthly race and went home to be with the Lord during the morning hours of Wednesday, August 31st in Lakeland.

Bonnie was born in Haines City, FL and was a graduate of Haines City High School’s class of 1950. She was a member of the Glee Club and served as editor of the yearbook but lived most of her adult life as a resident of Lakeland.

She was a founding member of the Lakeland Vineyard Church, where she was affectionately known as “Miss Bonnie”. For more than 20 years, she taught women’s bible studies and led a weekly intercessory prayer group until her physical decline prevented her from continuing.

She was the beloved mother of two sons, Pearman M. (Pete) Irby, Jr. of North Palm Beach, and Mark R. Irby and his wife, Debbie, of Lakeland, grandmother to Pearman (Pete) Irby, III (Jennifer) of St, Simon’s Island, GA, Clinton Irby (Elizabeth) of Crestview, Austin Irby, (deceased), Travis Irby of St. Simon’s Island, GA, and Logan Irby (Julia) of Lakeland, and was great-grandmother of four. She is survived by sisters, Sharon Black of Auburndale, Darlene Patt, and brothers David Causey of Haines City and Donovan Brown of Poinciana.





She was married for 58 years to the love of her life and best friend, Pearman (Pete) Irby. Together, they loved to host family gatherings and entertain guests at their country home in south Lakeland. Their friends and family share many fond memories of the “creek bankings” held in the Irby’s lower pasture.

Bonnie possessed a simple, but discerning, life-wisdom that drew her children and grandchildren, alike, to seek “Grandmother’s” counsel when important decisions were to be made, or encouragement was needed to see them through the challenges of life.

Above all else, she was a devoted servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, and made sure that those around her knew that He was her anchor, and the source of her strength and confidence. She lived a life that exemplified love, compassion, and service to others.

Like St. Paul, she can truly say “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”.

Funeral services and celebration of her home-going will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.