Bonnet Springs Park Announces Opening Date: Oct. 22

Lakeland is 4 1/2 months away from the much-anticipated grand opening of a world-class park. Officials with Bonnet Springs Park announced today that the 168-acre park just west of downtown will open for visitors on Oct. 22.

“We are so proud to debut Bonnet Springs Park to Lakeland and Central Florida this October,” Josh Henderson, CEO of Bonnet Springs Park, said in a news release. “We are very thankful for our community of generous donors that has made this project possible. It’s been a long time coming, and our grand opening will show the wait was worth it! It’s about time to Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park!”

The site was once included city’s rail yard and “The Jungle,” a homeless camp for dozens of people.

In announcing the date, the park’s organizers released a video poking fun at the fluid timing as well as the well-used cart that President Bill Tinsley has driven to ferry park visitors:

Philanthropists Wesley and Nick Barnett, along with Realtor David Bunch and former Lakeland Parks and Recreation Director Tinsley, announced in 2018 their plans for the site, which includes a welcome center, nature center, event space with a great lawn, walking and biking trails, boating activities and sculpture garden. Amenities include:





The main entrance welcome center that can be reached by walking from downtown through a planned tunnel or by driving and parking. It will house a café, gift shop, exhibition gallery, covered patio and meeting room.

A nature center situated along the shore of Lake Bonnet that will feature a café, gift shop and deck, covered patio, classrooms and a boardwalk along the lakeshore.

The event center will house a space that seats 300 people along with an outdoor trellis area for extra entertaining space, a botanical and sculpture garden and café.

The great lawn will border the event space and will be a place for outdoor concerts that can hold as many as 7,500 spectators. The planners call it the ceremonial front porch of the park.

A two-mile “circulator” walking and biking path.

An elevated walking path through the tree canopy.

An anchor center with a restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.