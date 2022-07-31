Bobbie Jean Strickland, 93

Bobbie Jean Strickland age 93, Lakeland, Florida passed away on July 26, 2022 at the Hospice Care Unit in Lake Wales, Florida. Bobbie was born in Aiken, S.C to Horace and Eddie Mae Warren on July 11, 1929. She attended high school in Kibbee, GA and graduated in 1946. Bobbie was a homemaker and enjoyed her garden, cooking, and serving her church.



Left to Cherish Her Memory:

Daughter: Lynda Claville/ Gary (Lakeland, FL)

Daughter: Gail Maenza/ Carl (Lakeland, FL)

Son: Randy Strickland/ Barbara (Lakeland, FL)

Stepdaughter: Faye Lowery (Midway, GA)

9 Grandchildren

15 great grandchildren

4 great great grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her beloved spouse Wilfred “Doc” Strickland, her son Drexal Strickland, Sister Frankie Mimbs and brother Wilton Warren..

Visitation will be held at Gentry-Morrison Serenity Gardens on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Serenity Gardens 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, Florida 33810. Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Blackburn Officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4620 US Highway 98 S., Lakeland FL 33812. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.