Betty Lynnette Watson, 61, was born in Gainesville, FL on March 1, 1960. The Lord called Betty home on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Betty was a homemaker and dedicated wife for 40 years. Willie will greatly miss his beloved wife. Siblings will miss their “Sissy.” Betty was a GREAT cook and a fan of Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Jack (Sr.) and Ann Daugherty and brother James David Daugherty. She is survived by her husband William “Willie” Watson; Sisters Barbara Daugherty and Sandra Ussery (Roger); Brothers Jack Daugherty (Jr.) and Steve Daugherty (Teresa); Nephews Danny Daugherty (Desiree) and Matthew Watson; and great niece Rayleigh Ann Daugherty.

Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, located at 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Lakeland, FL. Interment will follow at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.