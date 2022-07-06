Betty Ann Jones, 92, of Lakeland, FL, passed away the evening of June 29, 2022, at Lakeland Regional Hospital following a short illness.

Born, June 16, 1930, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Edger T (Sr.) and Sarah (Bailey) Haney. On March 12, 1947, she married Ira Willard Jones Jr. and they had two children, Donna Lynn and Larry Wayne. They moved from Atlanta to Lakeland in 1956. In 2000 they moved to Lake Placid, Florida, and following Ira’s death on December 16, 2005, Betty moved back to Lakeland. The last year of her life Betty lived in an Assisted Living Facility.

Betty loved gardening and Macaw birds. For a good portion of her adult life, Betty’s best friend was Taco, her pet blue-and-gold Macaw bird. She and Ira were members of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Polk City, and First Baptist Church of Lake Placid. Following Ira’s death, Betty became a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall, Lakeland. She enjoyed watching TV Sermons and reading the Bible.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Edger T. (Sr) and Sara (Bailey) Haney, her husband Ira, and four brothers, Edger T Haney Jr., Walter Haney, Robert Haney, and Marion Haney.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Lynn and husband Robert Bush Jr. of Tampa, Florida, and son Larry and wife, Pam (Alexander) of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Ronald Miller and fiancé Haley McMackin of Scottsdale, Arizona, Michael Miller and wife Tessi of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aaron Jones and wife Rebekah of Lakeland, Derek Jones and wife Lisa of Lakeland, and Darrell Jones and wife Lauryn of Lakeland; great grandchildren, Mikayla Miller, Cainan Miller, Abigail Jones, Hannah Jones, Landen Jones, Roman Jones, Carla Jones, Kristian Jones, and Brightyn Jones.





Following a private Celebration of Life service, Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ira Jones Jr., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Polk City, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.