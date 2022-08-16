Basil “Jim” Boyd, Sr., 78, passed away August 5, 2022. He was born in Lakeland and was a retired environmental supervisor in the phosphate industry. He served with the U.S. Army from 1961-1967.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geneva, daughter, Toni Blanton (Rob), daughter-in-law, Emily Heller, brother, Chuck (Sunawin), grandchildren, Shannah Rieder (Josh), Austin Brooks (Lena), and Elena Boyd, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Basil, Jr., parents, Henry and Virgie, and brothers, Bobby, Eddie and Mutt.

Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.