Barbara Susan Bailey, 25

Barbara Susan Bailey, age 25, passed away on August 6th, 2022.

She was a lifelong resident being born in Lakeland on 10/22/1996. She was a loving stepmother to Angel Mason and her dog, Stella. She is proceeded in death by her brother, Sebastian, grandmothers, Susan Martin and Carolyn Wilson and Grandpa, Loyd Thorn.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Thorn; father, Christopher Bailey; Siblings, Stormy, Gabrielle, Christine, Jeremy, Tony; loving friend, Brandon House; father, Uncle Melvin Kincaid and Aunt Karen Manning. Barbara died in the prime of her life, she was loved by many and will never be forgotten.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.