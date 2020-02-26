Balloon Festival Takes Flight This Weekend

The Up Up and Away Florida Hot Air Balloon Festival will launch its aircraft and its events on Friday, kicking off a weekend of activities at the Sun ‘n Fun Aviation Campus.

All weekend, visitors can pay for helicopter and tethered balloon rides, buy food and drinks from vendors, enjoy musicians and artists and visit the Florida Air Museum. The event will include archery tag, a “Kids Zone” for children, and a “Mimosa and Beer Garden.”

Weather permitting, balloons will launch early each day. A guide released by program organizers made a public request: “If you’d like to identify your property as a friendly landing zone for hot-air balloons,” it said, “lay out a white bed sheet in an open area so balloonists can spot them from the sky.

On Friday festival grounds will open to the public at 2 p.m. Events and vendors will open on Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m.

At sunset each day, more than 30 hot air balloons will fire their burners (which supply the balloon, or “envelope” with hot air) at the same time and light up the area as the closing event. On Friday and Saturday, live music will continue afterwards.





Performers and times:

Audio Exchange: (Fri., Sat.) 2:30 p.m. / (Sun.) 1:00 p.m.

On Pointe Dance Academy Dance Show: (Sat.) 11:30 a.m.

Rico Monaco Band: (Fri., Sat.) 5:00 p.m. / (Sun.) 3:30 p.m.

Rico Monaco Band featuring Tito Puente Jr.: (Fri., Sat.) 7:30 p.m. / (Sun.) 5:00 p.m.

Shania the Aerialist: Daylong, (Fri.) 2:00 p.m.. / (Sat.) 12:00 p.m.

Parking will be accessible to the public from Pipkin Road; a separate parking for RVs and tented campgrounds is accessible from Rocky Road.

