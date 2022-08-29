Audrey Smith “Ms. Mac” McClelland, 85

On August 22, 2022, Audrey Smith “Ms. Mac” McClelland went home to be with the Lord. She, along with her beloved husband John, owned Mac’s Meat Market for 37 years.

She is rejoining her husband of 38 years, sons John, Jr., Steve, parents Taft and Rozelle Smith, sister Joan Cardwell, and brother Wade Smith.

She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Thomas, Brooke Anderson (Derek), Beverly Elkins (Kevin), son Greg McClelland, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Services will be held Sunday August 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel located at 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida. Followed by Interment at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.