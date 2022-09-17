Asa D. Mullis Jr, 87

Asa D. Mullis, Jr. of Lakeland, passed away on September 9, 2022. Asa was born on August 4th, 1935, in Moultrie, Georgia to Asa D. Mullis, Sr and Ethel Croft Mullis. He had been a resident of Lakeland for over 62 years. Asa worked as a carpenter for many years making beautiful pieces. His hobbies included watching baseball and NASCAR and spending time with his beloved cats Stripes, Blackie, Patches and Princess.

Asa was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dolly Mullis, his son Ross Mullis, his daughter-in-law Pamela Mullis, his brother Jack Mullis and his sister Dorothy Sapp.

He will be deeply missed by his son James David Mullis of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughter Wendy (Jon) Mullis of Bryson City, North Carolina, granddaughter Jamie (Kyle) Lamb of Mulberry, Florida, grandson Ryan Mullis of Lakeland ,Florida, granddaughter Amanda (Sean) Hanna of Lakeland, Florida, great grandson Sawyer Coleman of Mulberry, Florida, great grandson Javani Maskell of Lakeland, Florida, great granddaughter Abbigale Lamb of Mulberry, Florida, great granddaughter Olivia Lamb of Mulberry, Florida, brothers Jean and Bill Mullis of Georgia, sisters Alice and Sherry, family friends Herman and Linda Reynolds of Lakeland, Florida.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15th from 1-2 p.m. with funeral services to begin at 2 p.m., Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33810. Reception will follow at Gentry-Morrison. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.