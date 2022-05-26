Arthur J. Tidwell “AJ”, 82

Arthur J. Tidwell “AJ” age 82, passed away on May 16, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida.

He was born on August 7, 1939 in Newton, Alabama to Lafayette and Lillie Mae Tidwell. AJ loved to fish and to watch the Atlanta Braves and put together jigsaw puzzles. He attended Victory Church with is wife. AJ loved the Lord, his family, and his cats.

AJ is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Merideth Tidwell; daughter, Tia Francis (David); son, Larry Gregory (Tami); three grandchildren, Brianna, Madisen and Will.

A celebration of AJ’s life will be on June 4, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Citrus Woods Clubhouse, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.