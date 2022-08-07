Arnold David Smith, 76, passed away Wednesday August 3, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland, TN. Arnie loved God, his family, friends and his customers so very much.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith; daughter, Tracey Williams; son, Brian Smith; grandchildren, Hope (Dakota) Knutson, Haley Williams, Mackenzie Boyce; great granddaughter, Lillian Knutson; sisters, Joyce Gregory and Glenda (Raymond) Troutt.

A graveside service will be conducted at Socrum Cemetery, Monday August 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.