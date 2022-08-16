Anthony Howard Montgomery, 77

Anthony Howard Montgomery passed away August 5, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice.

He was born August 21, 1945. Tony was predeceased by his wife, Debbie, and his son, Jory. Tony lived in Florida since 1979 when he and his family moved from Canada. Even up to his final days, he still had his sense of humor and jokingly self. He will be greatly missed. Tony is survived by his son, Travis of Lakeland; sisters, Bev and Hazel, of Canada, and 2 granddaughters, Sloan and Scarlet.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.