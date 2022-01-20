Ann MacKay Williams, 88

Mrs. Robert P. Williams, Jr., 88, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away January 17, 2022, after a long illness.

Ann, Annie Mae, Sweetie, Granny, was born in 1933 to William and Mazie MacKay in Philadelphia, but shortly thereafter moved to Mulberry, Florida. In 1939, she moved to Lakeland, Florida where she lived for the majority of her life. After Ann graduated from Lakeland High School, in 1951, she attended Florida State University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Village Vamps. She then went on to Washington, DC where she graduated from Washington School for Secretaries in 1953.

On October 1, 1955, she married Dr. Robert P. Williams, Jr. in the First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland, Florida, where they were members for the entirety of their marriage. Ann and Bob went on to have three children, Laura [husband Mark Walker], Lisa, and Alison [husband Gary Reddick, deceased]. For many years, Ann acted as Bob’s receptionist in his Dental practice, until his retirement at age 70, and volunteered in her community in the Junior League of Lakeland, PEO Sisterhood, and the March of Dimes. She is remembered by her family as a gracious hostess, a constant and devoted friend and an empathic parent, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was especially proud of her ability to keep secrets.

Ann is survived by her three daughters and her grandchildren, Michael Ng and wife Devon O’Brien, Michael Walker, Nicholas Ng, Erin Walker and husband Brad Holt, Grace Reddick, John Reddick. She is also survived by her sister Maggie Jane Chewning, Lithonia, Georgia.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.