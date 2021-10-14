Ameret Elizabeth Strickland, 89, of Lakeland, died October 12, 2021, at her residence.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father Zeno Ward and her mother Bertha Strickland; Grandmother, Callie Strickland; survived by her children, David Strickland (Rebecca), Judy Flores (Pete), Jacob Brown (Debbie), Ronald Brown (Paula), Cindy Dimery (Ricky), and Anessa Jones (Micky). She is survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren along with other family members who dearly loved her and a host of friends.

A memorial Service will be held in Lumberton NC and will be announced later. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.