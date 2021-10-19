Alonso Osorio-Puerta, 65

Alonso Osorio-Puertav was born October 16, 1955 in Viterbo, Columbia (South America) to Simeon Osorio and Mary Puerta-Osorio. He worked as a Handyman for Residential homes while in America. On October 10, 2021, he died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland, Florida.

He was survived by his Children: Diego Fernando Osorio Naranjo, Carolina Osorio Naranjo, Jennifer Osorio Naranjo Parents: Simeon Osorio Mary Puerta; Siblings: Arturo Osorio Puerta, Guillermo Osorio Puerta, Mario Osorio Puerta, Jairo Osorio Puerta, Hernan Osorio ,Oscar Osorio Puerta ,Alberto Osorio Puerta, Cesar Osorio Puerta, Diego Osorio Puerta, Stella Osorio Puerta, Lucero Osorio Puerta, Consuelo Osorio Puerta, and Gloria Osorio Puerta; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Oldham Funeral Home (1537 Kettles Avenue Lakeland, FL 33805) from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. also at the Oldham Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at Oldham Funeral Home.