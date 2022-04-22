Alice Gloria Ross, 93

Alice Gloria Ross (Shaw) passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 21, at the age of 93.

Alice was born April 4, 1928, in Detroit, MI, to the late George and Mabel Shaw, and she was the beloved wife of Richard Stanley Ross. After Alice attended Western Michigan University, she married Stan in 1949 and moved to Florida (Haines City and then Lakeland), where they would spend the rest of their 73 years of marriage. Alice was a loving mother to three children, and she was a partner with Stan on their many successful businesses.

She was a Pink Lady at Lakeland Regional Hospital for many years and volunteered at a variety of other organizations. Alice and Stan loved traveling with friends and family. She was a master seamstress, and she could make anything (and did, at the many requests of her children and grandchildren). We will remember her square dancing, bridge playing, and our wonderful times together in North Carolina. Most of all, we will remember her caretaking and love – she built a very close-knit family by demonstrating each and every day what love means.

Alice will be deeply missed by her husband Stan, her children Richard B. Ross (Gay), Amy Looker, and George Ross (Nancy Dew); her grandchildren Audrey (Josh), Kelly (Jared), Brendan, and Brian; her great grandchildren Ethan, Alice, Emmy, and Henry; and many other family and friends.

We will celebrate Alice’s life on April 23 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.