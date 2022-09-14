Alice Gayle Vaughn Smith, 82

Alice Gayle Vaughn Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 8, 2022.

She was born to parents John Curtis Vaughn and Ethel Vaughn Richardson on May 9, 1940 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was later raised by her mother and stepfather Jewett Edward Richardson. Gayle graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and attended Auburn University where she was a proud member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Gayle was a lifelong devoted Auburn fan and loved attending football games and cheering for the Tigers. Gayle was also a passionate volunteer in the Lakeland community and was involved with the Junior League of Lakeland, First United Methodist Church and ASPCA. In addition to her volunteer activities, Gayle was an active athlete and loved playing tennis, golf and walking around Lake Hollingsworth daily. Gayle also cherished the time she spent at the beach at her home on Anna Maria Island.

Gayle married the love of her life, Wyatt Frederick Smith, Jr. in 1963. Gayle was predeceased by her husband Fred, her parents Ethel and Jewett Richardson and her sister Virginia Vaughn Dahle. Gayle is survived by her daughter Abby Smith Hail and husband Brian and daughter Paige Smith Anderson, as well as her grandchildren Wyatt, Abigail and Will Anderson and Cecilia and Virginia Hail. Gayle was so proud of her grandchildren and loved them dearly.

Gayle was a kind and thoughtful friend who was always there for the people she loved. She had friends from all walks of life and cherished them all. We are especially grateful to Alice’s Angels who lovingly cared for her at the end of her life. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and friends.





A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.