A city street sweeper accidentally ran over and killed a 70-year-old man in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, Lakeland Police said in a press release.

Officials said the driver, a 57-year-old man who has worked for the city for 17 years, was operating his street-sweeping vehicle on North Tennessee Street at 4:43 a.m. near the NoBay apartments.

When the driver turned right onto East Oak Street, he told investigators that he “felt an impact,” the press release stated. He looked in his rear view mirror and saw a person lying in the roadway.

He got out of his vehicle and immediately called 9-1-1. A Lakeland Police Department patrol unit, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department all rushed to the intersection, where the 70-year-old man was found to be dead.

“At this time, traffic homicide detectives are unsure what the pedestrian was doing in the roadway at the time of the crash,” officials said.

LPD spokeswoman Robin Tillett said officers believe the man was homeless. The accident occurred a few blocks from the Lighthouse Ministries and Talbot House homeless shelters.

Detectives did not release the man’s name, as they are still trying to find his family, and the investigation is ongoing.

The city’s website says it has six street sweepers that it uses to maintain 551 miles of curbed streets. Each year, the machines clean the equivalent of 20,000 miles of roadway and collect 2,500 tons of debris, preventing it from entering the storm sewer system. The Public Works department strives to sweep each curbed street within the city twice a month.