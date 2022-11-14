LkldNow is extremely grateful for the individuals and organizations that support community journalism through financial generosity.

Grants, Major Donors

MAJOR DONORS: LkldNow eceived $5,000 or more from Bella Visage Medical and Aesthetic Rejuvenation and from the Google News Initiative.

2021 Donors

  • Lisa Abberger
  • Tracy Achinger
  • Advantage Positioning
  • Jen Aguilar
  • Ann Caroline + David Bean Family Foundation
  • Jordan Arbuckle
  • Gail Bagley
  • Wesley Barnett
  • Robert Baum
  • Jamie Beckett
  • Susan Bentley
  • Nancye Blair Black
  • Alfred Blair
  • Kemp Brinson
  • Gloria and David Brooke
  • Lonnie Brown
  • Maureen Browne
  • Stevie Buck
  • Donald Burns
  • Ilse Buzzanca
  • Becky Bywater
  • James Clemens
  • Karen Campbell
  • Rachel Career
  • Joel Carrier
  • Anita Carson
  • Chris Chadwell
  • Lesley and Brian Chambers
  • Joe Childs
  • Eli Chinchilla
  • Nancy Christy
  • Gary Clark
  • Ron Clark
  • Christopher Cleghorn
  • Natalya Clemens
  • Jason Cochran
  • Irma Cole
  • Paul Colee
  • David Collins
  • Compass Real Estate Consulting
  • Susan Cornnell
  • Xuchitl Coso
  • Andy Crossfield
  • Brenda Cruise
  • Jennipher Daniels
  • Timothy Darby
  • Lori DeAngelis
  • Celeste Deardorff
  • Christine Collister
  • Abigail Dobson
  • Amy Dobson
  • Caleb Dobson
  • Paula Dockery
  • Jeffrey Donahue
  • Olivia Dorman
  • Mary Dottavio
  • Alis Drumgo
  • Jim Duke
  • Brandon Eady
  • Susan Echarte
  • Debbie Edmiston
  • James Edwards
  • Linda & Harris Estroff
  • Rex Fermier
  • David Filipowski
  • John Fitzwater
  • Katherine Fitzwater
  • Chuck Flagler
  • Edith Flagler
  • Billy Flake
  • Marcia Ford
  • Elizabeth Fortier
  • Mark Foster
  • Barry Friedman
  • Sylvia Friedman
  • Mandy Fulton
  • Anne & Michael Furr
  • Ani Galbis
  • Dan Gilbert
  • Pete Gill
  • Scott Girouard
  • Brian Goding
  • Christine Goding
  • Jorge Gonzalez
  • Good Intents Marketing
  • Cindy Green
  • Carolyn Griffith
  • Anthony Guinn
  • Cynthia Haffey
  • Anita Hartsock
  • Bob Herring
  • C. Alan Higgins
  • Sharon Hodges
  • Erin Hollenkamp
  • Hollis Hooks
  • Sandra Horan
  • Stephanie Hoskins
  • Kelley & Brian Hurley
  • International Traffic Systems Inc.
  • Lee Jackson
  • Judy Jalbert
  • Abigail Jarvis
  • Andrew Johnson
  • Ernest Jones
  • Martin Jones
  • Marty Jones
  • Linda Kasprzak
  • Sara Katharyn
  • Karen Kinney
  • Jeffrey Kline
  • Ileana Kniss
  • Alice Koehler
  • Fred Koehler
  • Karen Kovach
  • Cathryn Lacy
  • Jasmine Lane
  • Trinity Laurino
  • Jessica Lawson
  • Robert Leslie
  • Will Lester
  • Elaine Lingerfelt
  • Victoria Lowe
  • James Luffman
  • Bradley Lunz
  • Michael Maguire
  • Frankie Majowich
  • Amber Marlow
  • Cody Martin
  • Joe Mawhinney
  • Maria McKay
  • Carrie McMullen
  • Marilyn Meyer
  • Mandy Middleton
  • Lisa Miller
  • Karen Moore
  • Kem & John Moore
  • Craig Morby
  • Jeff Moriarty
  • Stephen Morris
  • Craig Mozhdehi
  • Pamela Mutz
  • My Consultant
  • My Pet’s Animal Hospital
  • Greg Myers
  • Robert Napolitano
  • Cathleen Nelson
  • Randy Nestor
  • Robert Nickell
  • Rafi Nicolai
  • Thomas Norman
  • Natalie Oldenkamp
  • Robert Ortiz
  • Trista Otto
  • Lisbeth Pacheco
  • Laura Pallos
  • Holly Parrish
  • Stephen Patchin
  • Marty Pochmara
  • Mary Pope
  • Meredith Pope
  • William Pou
  • Keith Power
  • Nancy Pridmore
  • Justin Proctor
  • MC Pruitt
  • Trudy Rankin
  • David Ray
  • E. Beatty Raymond
  • Maurice Raymond
  • Reed Mawhinney & Link
  • Brian and Jane Renz
  • Brian Rewis
  • Andy Rhinehart
  • James Ring
  • Rita and Donald  Selvage Foundation
  • Joel Robertson
  • Paul Rybinski
  • Brittany Sale
  • Katie Sartoris
  • Kim Schell
  • Steve Schmidt
  • Mark Scolnick
  • Joseph Scott
  • Donald Selvage
  • Claudia Slate
  • Katie Smith
  • Kristin Smith
  • South Kentucky Ave Property
  • John Stancil
  • Joan Steele
  • Cindy Sternlicht
  • Brian Stevens
  • Studio C Solutions
  • Gretchen Suarez-Pena
  • Brad Sudgren
  • Shelley Swenson
  • William Townsend
  • Daniel Thumberg
  • Michael  Trice
  • Bailey Trotter
  • Kathryn Turner
  • Norma Vaillette
  • Colleen Vann
  • Phillip Walker
  • Thomas Waller
  • David Walter
  • Daryl Ward
  • Robert Weiner
  • Chuck Welch
  • Michael Westbrook
  • Amber Weststrate
  • William Wheeler
  • Peggie Whitworth
  • Matthew Wiatt
  • Amy Wiggins
  • Donna Windsor
  • Sara Winkler
  • Cyndi Wolfe
  • Katie Worthington Decker
  • Terry Worthington
  • Victoria Wuertz
  • Stephen Young