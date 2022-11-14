LkldNow is extremely grateful for the individuals and organizations that support community journalism through financial generosity, especially in these early formative years of our organization.
2016 Donors
- Gail Bagley
- Wesley Barnett
- Stephanie Buck
- Rebecca Fortier
- Sylvia Friedman
- Barry Friedman
- The Lakelander
- Claire Orologas
- Timothy Outlaw
- Mary Pope
- Melissa Snively
- South Kentucky Ave Property, LLC
- Shari Szabo
- Colin Wiens
2017 Donors
- Gail Bagley
- Wesley Barnett
- Stephanie Buck
- Sue Cross
- Michelle Czelusniak
- Larry Durrence
- Barry Friedman
- South Kentucky Ave Property, LLC
- Victoria Lowe
- Doris Moore Bailey
- Brenda Pattereson
- Brian Renz
- Hurta Solutions, LLC
- Michael Westbrook
2015 Donors: Gifts of $5,000 or more came from Barry Friedman and Sharon Hodges.