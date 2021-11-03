Veterans Day: Monument to African American WWII Soldiers Will Be Dedicated

A monument honoring Polk County’s World War II African American soldiers will be dedicated in Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday during a pre-Veterans Day ceremony.

The monument’s dedication, jointly sponsored by the Polk County Veterans Council and the Lakeland Chapter of the NAACP, will recognize those who served in combat or support services during WWII, both overseas and in the U.S., Veterans Council Chairman Gary Clark said.

Dedication is at 10 a.m. at the WWII Plaza, 150 Lake Beulah Drive, west of the RP Funding Center

Army veteran J.J. Corbett of Bartow is among those named on the monument. Corbett, who enlisted in 1943, served with the “Triple Nickle” 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion helping to extinguish enemy balloon fires in the northwestern U.S. He later became an educator and was a member of the Polk County School Board for 14 years.

Clark said the program features several speakers and local retired military members, including Vietnam Navy veteran Greg Robinson and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Terry Coney, who is current president of the NAACP Lakeland branch.





After the dedication ceremony, participants will join ROTC organizations and local groups taking part in the annual Veterans Day Parade that steps off at 11 a.m. The parade route from the RP Funding Center ends at Munn Park. Parking is located on the west side of the RP Funding Center.

Although Veterans Day is officially Nov. 11, the city of Lakeland assists the Polk Veterans Council in hosting annual events on the Saturday prior to the federal holiday.

Monument text

The text on the monument reads: