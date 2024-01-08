A Nissan SUV crashed into the Waffle House 2312 S. Florida Ave. around 1 a.m. today. Repair crews were on site within hours, assessing the damage and covering the gaping hole where a glass door had been.

The 65-year-old driver — the only occupant of the vehicle — was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Lakeland Police Department. His name was not released, nor was any information about what might have caused the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

