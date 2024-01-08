A Nissan SUV crashed into the Waffle House 2312 S. Florida Ave. around 1 a.m. today. Repair crews were on site within hours, assessing the damage and covering the gaping hole where a glass door had been.

The 65-year-old driver — the only occupant of the vehicle — was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Lakeland Police Department. His name was not released, nor was any information about what might have caused the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Keep Up With Lakeland

Each Thursday, we’ll send you the latest news, including a preview of weekend events

We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Barry Friedman founded Lkldnow.com in 2015 as the culmination of a career in print and digital journalism. Since 1982, he has used the tools of reporting, editing and content curation to help people in Lakeland understand their community better.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.)