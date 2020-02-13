Score Free Tickets to a Florida Tropics Soccer Game

Have you heard about Lakeland Electric’s upcoming Customer Appreciation game? Lakeland Electric values its customers and loves being part of this community. To show appreciation, they are hosting a free Customer Appreciation Night at the Florida Tropics indoor soccer game on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 5:05 p.m.

Admission is free. Get your tickets at www.fltropics.com/lakelandelectric or bring your utility bill (paper or electronic) to the RP Funding Center box office and receive up to four free tickets.

As a bonus, the first 300 customers to arrive at the game will receive a free fan gift. Mark your calendars for Feb. 22. We’re sending a big thank you to Lakeland, for being a great place to work and live. We’ll see you at the game!