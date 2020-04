Russell Wayne Smither, 65, of Lakeland, Florida, died April 4, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1954 in Milan, Indiana to Russell and Della Smither of Lakeland, Florida. He is survived by both of his parents; two sons, Brian Ray Smither, of Lakeland, Florida and Andrew Russell Smither of Pickens, South Carolina; also, the love of his life, Melissa Wade. A memorial service is pending and will be held at a future time.

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home